Pennsylvania House passes bill to eliminate ‘bots’ on ticket buying websites

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House has passed legislation to try to eliminate the problems fans encountered when trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The bill would make it illegal to use or sell software that allows bots to buy tickets.

Bots can get around online sale systems, which allows for the tickets to be sold on secondary markets at much higher prices.

If the bill passes, those in violation of the law could face a civil suit and fines for each ticket sale.

Ticketmaster is in support of the bill.

