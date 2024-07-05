Pennsylvania man charged after juveniles find flash drive containing child porn

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A Blair County, Pennsylvania man is behind bars after two juveniles found a USB flash drive with dozens of child pornography images on it.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Donald Grant, 70, had multiple folders on the USB drive with “various depictions of child porn.”

Police launched an investigation after two juveniles found child porn files while using his computer for school work.

The juveniles took the flash drive to show an adult, who called the police.

WJAC reports that Grant messaged one of the juveniles and threatened to “throw away” their personal belongings if they did not return the flash drive.

In total, 90 photos, gifs and videos were found on the flash drive.

Grant is facing multiple charges, including 90 counts of felony child pornography.

