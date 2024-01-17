Person shot in back during home invasion in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A person was shot in the back during a home invasion in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Street at around 4:20 a.m.

According to Homestead police, a suspect broke into the house through the side door. The suspect went straight to the victim’s room, shot him in the back and ran off.

Homestead police said the victim stated he knows the suspect and they were childhood friends.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

According to police, other tenants in the house didn’t know there was a shooting.

