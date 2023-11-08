Personal information impacted in breach of computer network, Butler County says

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler Couty is notifying the public of a data security incident where someone gained access to personally identifiable information.

The county said federal authorities alerted them to suspicious activity on its computer network at the start of October. By the end of October, it determined there was unauthorized access to personally identifiable information related primarily related to criminal court proceedings maintained on the county network.

Now, the county is reviewing the data to establish the information involved, the people affected and where those affected reside. Once that review is done, the county will provide written notice to those impacted by the breach and offer complimentary credit monitoring services.

The county has also notified local and federal law enforcement of the incident and says it’s making changes to strengthen its network.

“The security and integrity of our information systems are top priorities, and we work continually to safeguard our network to maintain confidentiality,” stated Butler County IT Director Jim Venturini. “The County will continue to invest in the internal processes, tools, and resources to reduce the likelihood of future security incidents.”

The county encourages people to closely monitor their financial accounts and credit reports, and report any unusual activity to law enforcement.

This is the second data security incident in as many months for Butler County. In September, someone gained unauthorized access to a jail employee’s email and impacted personally identifiable information.

