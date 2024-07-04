Sports

Pirates fall short in 10th inning against Cardinals on Independence Day

Pirates fall short in 10th inning against Cardinals on Independence Day

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-2 by the St. Louis Cardinals in 10 innings on the Fourth of July after Dennis Santana surrendered a pair of runs in the extra frame at PNC Park.

Automatic runner Michael Siani advanced to third when José Fermín opened the top of the 10th with a ground out to second base. Pedo Pagés followed by doubling past the outstretched glove of center fielder Michael A. Taylor. Two batters later, Alec Burleson looped a single into shallow left field off of Santana (2-1).

A day after rallying for the win in the bottom of the 10th, the Pirates (41-45) were unable to overcome the deficit against John King.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

