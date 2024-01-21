Pirates players have lofty expectations for 2024

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Given the current state of the Pittsburgh Pirates, it’s a glass half empty/glass half full situation.

They are coming off of a season in which they finished with a 76-86 record, a 14-win improvement from their 62-100 showing in 2022. The key core of the latest rebuilding efforts finally reached Pittsburgh with the expectation that several young players will be key contributors next season.

Also in their favor, it doesn’t look like it will take 100, or maybe not even 90 wins to take the National League Central. And on top of it all, Oneil Cruz will be back on the field after being sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season.

On the other hand, the Pirates’ starting rotation is still a concern heading into next season despite a pair of additions. Pittsburgh finished last year with two full-time members in the rotation. Johan Oviedo, who was one of those two pitchers, will miss all of next year following Tommy John surgery. Starting catcher Endy Rodríguez is also out for the year.

So, what should your expectations be for the Pirates as the start of the 2024 season inches closer? That’s up for you to decide, but several Pirates are taking the glass half full route, as to be expected.

“All we wanted was to make it to the playoffs. Unfortunately, we didn’t,” Liover Peguero said at PiratesFest. “Last year, we didn’t have the team that we have this year now. I feel like this year’s going to be a huge year for us, just trying to make it to the playoffs. That’s our main goal.”

