Pirates Preview: Bucs make short trip for weekend series in Cleveland

The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered perhaps their worst loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon in a 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

The Bucs had a commanding seven-run lead at the start of the seventh inning but the bullpen allowed 11 unanswered runs in a gut-wrenching loss.

After a day off, the Pirates (62-71) will head to Cleveland to face the first-place Guardians (76-58) for three games beginning on Friday night.

