Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs make short trip for weekend series in Cleveland

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates Preview: Bucs make short trip for weekend series in Cleveland Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered perhaps their worst loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon in a 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

The Bucs had a commanding seven-run lead at the start of the seventh inning but the bullpen allowed 11 unanswered runs in a gut-wrenching loss.

After a day off, the Pirates (62-71) will head to Cleveland to face the first-place Guardians (76-58) for three games beginning on Friday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Pittsburgh woman found dead in Monongahela River
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Police find missing boy hours after he left Cecil Intermediate School
  • VIDEO: ‘He was lively’: Brother remembers man who died after early-morning Route 8 crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read