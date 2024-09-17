Pirates Preview: Bucs try and rebound after shutout-loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shutout 4-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Paul Skenes allowed one run and struck out seven across six innings but was outdueled by Andre Pallante and suffered his third loss of the season.

The Pirates (71-79) will look to rebound with Bailey Falter on the mound against the Cardinals (75-75) on Tuesday night.

