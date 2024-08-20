Pirates Preview: Can Keller, Bucs even series vs. Rangers?

TEXAS — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-3 by the Texas Rangers in the opening game of the three-game series on Monday night.

Jared Triolo belted a three-run home run but Corey Seager’s two-homer game proved to be too much to overcome.

The Pirates (58-66) will have Mitch Keller on the mound in Arlington on Tuesday night against the Rangers (58-68) as they look to force a rubber match for the series finale.

