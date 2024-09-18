Pirates Preview: Jake Woodford returns to face former team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were again defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals, falling 3-1 at Busch Stadium in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter tossed 5.2-strong innings and Nick Yorke recorded his first MLB hit as part of a three-hit performance in the loss.

The Pirates (71-80) will be making a roster move prior to Wednesday’s game as Jake Woodford will rejoin the club to face the Cardinals (76-75), the team he pitched for from 2020-23.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group