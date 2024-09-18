Local

Pirates Preview: Jake Woodford returns to face former team

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jake Woodford Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jake Woodford (46) delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were again defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals, falling 3-1 at Busch Stadium in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter tossed 5.2-strong innings and Nick Yorke recorded his first MLB hit as part of a three-hit performance in the loss.

The Pirates (71-80) will be making a roster move prior to Wednesday’s game as Jake Woodford will rejoin the club to face the Cardinals (76-75), the team he pitched for from 2020-23.

