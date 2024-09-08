Local

Pirates Preview: Jared Jones gets series finale vs. Nationals

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Suwinski gives Pirates walk-off win over Rockies after Jones’ dominant start Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were swept in a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Pittsburgh was no-hit through the first six innings in game one and fell 5-3 and blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning and lost 8-6.

The Pirates (66-76) will look to rebound in the series finale against the Nationals (64-78) behind rookie starter Jared Jones.

