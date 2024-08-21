Pitt athletic director named vice president of national group

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke has one more title to add to her ever-growing list of leadership accomplishments.

According to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the organization has named Lyke as its vice president.

“It’s an honor to represent the University of Pittsburgh in this role and have the opportunity to work with colleagues across the country in advancing NACDA’s efforts to provide educational and professional networking opportunities,” Lyke said in a statement from the University of Pittsburgh. “Our organization is dedicated to creating platforms for dialogue as we work together to navigate the shape and future of college athletics.”

