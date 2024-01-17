Pitt Football announces new assistant coaches

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh has appointed three new assistant football coaches.

Jacob Bronowski will serve as the new special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Jeremy Darveau will coach the offensive line and Lindsey Lamar is Pitt’s new running backs coach.

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi announced the appointments on Tuesday, a little over a week after the departure of Dave Borbely, Tim Salem and Andre Powell.

Bronowski comes to Pitt from Miami (Ohio) University, where his special teams last season ranked first nationally in ESPN’s efficiency ratings. He is no stranger to the area, working at Robert Morris University during the 2018-19 seasons.

“Under Jacob’s direction, the special teams at Miami of Ohio were absolutely elite,” Narduzzi said. “His units were extremely organized, executed at a high level and made a huge impact during their MAC championship season. Jacob is a really passionate coach and teacher. I know his impact will be immediate for us in a number of different areas.”

Darveau is heading to Pittsburgh from Western Carolina. He has coached college football for 16 years, and developed 13 All-Americans, 10 NFL offensive lineman and more than 35 all-conference players.

“Jeremy brings to Pitt a great background as both a coach and player. His track record of developing individual talent and overall units is really impressive,” Narduzzi said.

Lamar is a former Canadian Football League player and is coming to Pitt after spending four years coaching at Howard University.

He helped the Bison to a second consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and the program’s first-ever berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

“Lindsey is a dynamic young coach who will make an immediate impression on our running backs room,” Narduzzi said. “I know he impressed us with his knowledge and passion for the game. His experience as an offensive coordinator while at Howard will also be invaluable for our entire staff.”

