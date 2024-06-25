Pitt’s Bub Carrington asks teammates to accompany him to NBA Draft

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt point guard Bub Carrington is heading to the NBA Draft after a year of collegiate play.

Carrington is one of 24 players who accepted invitations to the green room at the draft. The Associated Press dubbed him a first-round prospect.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel told us that Carrington invited the entire team to accompany him for his big night.

“Bub wants them to come to the draft, so he invited all of his teammates to be there with him. There are a group of guys who will go up Wednesday, which is really cool,” Capel said.

Capel told Channel 11 that he’s never had a player invite teammates to the NBA Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group