Pitt’s Bub Carrington selected 14th overall in 2024 NBA Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pitt point guard Bub Carrington was selected 14th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the pick was announced by the Portland Trail Blazers, Carrington will play for the Washington Wizards because of an earlier draft-day trade.

Carrington, 18, spent just one season at Pitt before declaring for the draft.

He’s the Panthers’ first player to be chosen in the opening round since Steven Adams in 2013.

