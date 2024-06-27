Sports

Pitt’s Bub Carrington selected 14th overall in 2024 NBA Draft

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Bub Carrington (Sports Now Group Pittsburgh)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pitt point guard Bub Carrington was selected 14th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

>> Pitt’s Bub Carrington asks teammates to accompany him to NBA Draft

While the pick was announced by the Portland Trail Blazers, Carrington will play for the Washington Wizards because of an earlier draft-day trade.

Carrington, 18, spent just one season at Pitt before declaring for the draft.

He’s the Panthers’ first player to be chosen in the opening round since Steven Adams in 2013.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle
  • Partial human remains found in Mercer County reservoir
  • Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter
  • VIDEO: Councilperson proposes Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to clean up Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read