Pittsburgh-area travelers urged to be safe, plan ahead as Memorial Day weekend rush gets underway

The Memorial Day weekend travel rush is underway. If you’re heading out for the weekend, officials are reminding you to be safe.

More than 45 million people are expected to travel for the holiday. Officials believe Friday and Monday will be the busiest.

Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik says several new seasonal flights are starting up, including the inaugural Aer Lingus flight to Dublin.

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“A lot of seasonal traffic is starting back up for the summer, and you’re going to see a very busy summer travel season here at Pittsburgh International Airport,” Kerlik said.

Some carriers are increasing their service to make up for the closure of Spirit Airlines, Kerlik added.

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Fliers are reminded to bring their Real ID or other accepted ID with them to the airport.

PIT and AAA officials encourage travelers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time.

“Think about the last couple Memorial Days. Add more people. That’s what you should expect when you go out,” AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity said. “Give yourself plenty of time so that you’re not running late to whatever it is you’re going to."

Officials say they’ve seen more crashes on this holiday weekend due to impaired drivers.

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