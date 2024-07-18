Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remembers Officer Calvin Hall on anniversary of his shooting death

Local

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is remembering Officer Calvin Hall on the fifth anniversary of his shooting death.

Officer Hall was off-duty when he was shot and critically wounded. He died three days later, on July 17, 2019.

He served the bureau for two years before his death.

“Five years after Calvin Hall’s tragic death, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has never forgotten his substantial contribution to the force. Officer Hall came to work every day with the goal of building stronger community and police relationships. It was a goal he achieved and one that our officers strive to emulate. This is how we honor his legacy,” said Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

Hall’s killer, Christian Bey, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2024.

