Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offers Hamilton tickets through digital lottery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is holding a digital lottery for a popular Broadway show.

The Broadway national tour of Hamilton comes to the Benedum Center from Sept. 11-29 as part of the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. For every performance, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will put 40 tickets into a digital lottery for $10 each.

Each lottery begins on Friday and closes the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Click here to enter the lottery or to read the rules.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group