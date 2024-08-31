Local

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offers Hamilton tickets through digital lottery

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is holding a digital lottery for a popular Broadway show.

The Broadway national tour of Hamilton comes to the Benedum Center from Sept. 11-29 as part of the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. For every performance, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will put 40 tickets into a digital lottery for $10 each.

Each lottery begins on Friday and closes the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Click here to enter the lottery or to read the rules.

