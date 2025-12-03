Pittsburgh EMS division chief becomes second employee fired in connection with overtime scandal

PITTSBURGH — There’s new fallout after 11 Investigates’ exclusive reporting on an overtime scandal in Pittsburgh’s emergency medical services.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned the city has fired another employee.

A division chief has now been let go for allegedly failing to monitor overtime cards.

That division chief had been with the city for 40 years.

This is the second high-ranking official who’s been fired.

Channel 11 also learned on Tuesday that he’s the same employee who failed to schedule a new ambulance for state EMS inspection earlier this year.

That ambulance sat at the city garage for a couple of months until 11 Investigates discovered the discrepancy and alerted the bureau.

With an aging fleet of ambulances and the need to get new ones on the road quickly, some council members called it a critical mistake by the bureau.

The division chief was suspended for that.

Just last week, we told you about a district chief who was fired for allegedly submitting time cards for hours he did not work.

Sources tell Earle that it involves anywhere between $6,000 and $13,000.

