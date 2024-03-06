Pittsburgh Home and Garden opens at David L. Lawrence Convention Center this week

PITTSBURGH — Are you looking to renovate your home or garden? The largest home event in America is just a few days from starting in Pittsburgh.

The 42nd annual Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show opens Friday.

Whether it’s a kitchen renovation project or new appliances, each business booth is designed for a hands-on experience for potential customers.

John Nagg says this show sets the stage for his business all year

“This event helps us prepare work for the whole season,” Nagg said. “Everybody comes to one place and it helps us to see a lot of people in a short period of time.”

For a small business, the home and garden show is an investment during a time of year when many homeowners may be looking to spruce up their properties.

“People can touch and feel it. That’s a very crucial part of my business” Nagg said.

“The attendees like it because they know they’re gonna see whatever is the newest best thing. And then they also know if they’re looking for windows or they’re looking for doors or they’re looking for appliances, whatever it is they know they’re gonna find it all here,” said Mark Moor, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

Moore says this year’s show has over 500 exhibitors with over 1,200 actual exhibits.

“We get probably a 90% return rate on our exhibitors in the show,” Moore said.

“It’s spring and in the spring it’s time for projects over the winter, we’re like ‘we need to do that back deck this year,’” Moore said.

The 2024 Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show runs from Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 17.

