Pittsburgh-inspired burger available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations as part of competition

PITTSBURGH — Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world now have five locally developed, culturally inspired burgers on the menu, with one being inspired by the Steel City.

The burgers are part of the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day.

The Pittsburgh Burger features two smashed and stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese and French fries. It is the only creation in the competition from the United States, with the others coming from India, Romania, Brazil and Nepal.

This year’s World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of more than 150 new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world, showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste.

The five finalists were determined based on sales and performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers.

“As a global brand, we draw inspiration from the communities, music, entertainment fans and travelers we serve to create truly memorable experiences at each of our locations, from our curated memorabilia collection to our Cafe menus,” said Anibal Fernandez, senior vice president, Cafe Division at Hard Rock Cafe International. “By providing our guests the chance to choose our next fan-favorite burger, we’re making them a part of the tasting and culinary experience as we bring new, culturally influenced, delicious options to our menu. We can’t wait for our guests to taste these flavors from around the globe.”

The burgers will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations through Sept. 2, 2024.

