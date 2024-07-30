Pittsburgh International Airport saw over 970,000 travelers in June, most on record since July 2005

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In June 2024, more than 970,000 travelers passed through the Pittsburgh International Airport and according to the TSA, that’s the most of any month since July 2005.

Channel 11 has been following the significant spike in air travel this summer.

According to the TSA, there were three days in June when more than 20,000 people passed through security checkpoints.

The biggest increase in travelers was during the morning, from 4 to 7 a.m.

“This is the busiest summer travel season we have seen here in Pittsburgh, which mirrors what we are seeing nationwide,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pittsburgh International Airport. “The increase in the number of early morning travelers has hit a tipping point and now exceeds the capacity at our checkpoints during the peak morning travel period, so we have taken several steps to help mitigate the wait in the checkpoint lines in a focused effort to improve the passenger experience.”

The TSA passed along some suggestions for travelers who may run into long security wait times:

Passenger flow was altered to facilitate checkpoint efficiency and improve the passenger experience between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, by dedicating the alternate security checkpoint exclusively to travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck®.

TSA canines were brought into the main checkpoint security line, which enhances security while offering expedited screening to travelers by allowing them to leave their shoes on during the screening process, thus reducing the time that passengers are in the checkpoint.

TSA and the airport encouraged the airlines to open their ticket counters earlier in the morning so that when travelers arrive at the terminal for early morning flights, they can check their bags immediately without waiting for the counter to open.

TSA and the airport have continually messaged to the public the need for travelers to get to the airport two to three hours prior to their departure time during the peak morning hours when there are the most flights scheduled to depart.

The airport has posted signs in the terminal to help guide travelers to the proper checkpoint in the mornings so that the TSA PreCheck passengers are headed to the alternate checkpoint that is now dedicated for their use.

