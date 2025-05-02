Pittsburgh leaders, organizations working to help families who lost food in power outage

PITTSBURGH — Families in the City of Pittsburgh who lost food because of extended power outages caused by Tuesday’s severe storms could receive some help.

During a press conference on Friday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said people eligible for SNAP benefits can call 311 for reimbursement.

If no one answers, callers should leave a message.

Allegheny County officials are also working to help raise money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank as they brace for an influx of people impacted by the storms.

Gainey said they are working to raise $1 million for the food bank.

An anonymous donor has gifted $100,000 so far.

