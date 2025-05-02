Western Pennsylvania grocery stores offering a discount to help people restock food following storms

Grocery stores around the Pittsburgh area have announced they are offering a one-day discount to help people restock their food following storm-related power outages.

Here is where you can save some money while filling your fridge back up:

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle will give a 15% discount on all purchases made at all Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Indiana County locations on Sunday, May 4.

Shoppers will receive a coupon when they enter the store or at the checkout. Customers picking up curbside grocery orders or receiving home deliveries on Sunday will automatically receive the discount.

“As the Pittsburgh community continues to recover from Tuesday evening’s severe weather, our teams are working diligently to support our neighbors in need,” said Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman.

Purchases not eligible for the discount include milk, alcohol, fuel, tobacco, cigarettes, gift cards, prescriptions, any other items prohibited by law and all third-party transactions including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart.

Kuhn’s Market

Kuhn’s Market is running the 15% off promotion this Sunday, May 4.

It will be offered at all of its locations.

There is a 1 discount limit per customer, and it excludes milk, alcohol and tobacco.

Shop’N Save

Two Shop’N Save locations will offer a 15% “restocking” discount on Sunday, May 4.

The two locations giving the discount are the Cranberry location on Freedom Road and the Castle Shannon location on Castle Shannon Boulevard.

“We understand how challenging these unexpected situations can be, and we are here to support you,” the owner of both stores said.

Items not eligible for the discount include ilk, alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes, gift cards, prescriptions, and any other items prohibited by law and all third-party transactions including Instacart.

