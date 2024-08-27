Pittsburgh man competing in America’s Got Talent quarterfinals

A Pittsburgh man will try and advance to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night.

Comedian Learnmore Jonasi is one of 11 acts performing in week three of the show’s live quarterfinals. He’s the only comedian this round; the other performers are singers or musicians, acrobats, dancers, magicians or clowns.

Everyone is competing for America’s Vote and the single Live Golden Buzzer, which is given by one of the judges. So, the judges are in control of one semifinal spot and the other three are in the hands of the public.

Jonasi is a Terry Crews superfan and is in the quarterfinals partially thanks to his hero. Crews pressed the Golden Buzzer for Jonasi after he made the crowd howl with laughter during his audition.

Now, he’s vying for the $1 million cash prize and the glory that comes with an AGT win.

You can watch Jonasi’s quarterfinal performance on Channel 11 at 8 p.m.

