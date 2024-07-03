Pittsburgh man sentenced on large-scale cocaine distribution charge

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been federally sentenced for his role in distributing large amounts of cocaine in the area.

The Department of Justice says a judge sentenced Kevin Rucker, 53, to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Rucker pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine back in March. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that Rucker distributed between 15 and 50 kilograms of the drug between July 2022 and June 2023.

Before sentencing Rucker, the DOJ says the judge described him as a “recidivist drug trafficker” and a “ringleader” in the conspiracy.

Previously in 2015, Rucker was convicted in federal court in Pittsburgh for conspiring to distribute heroin.

