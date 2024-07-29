Local

Pittsburgh native eliminated in second round of women’s singles tennis at Paris Olympics

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jessica Pegula - Single's Tennis Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a backhand shot to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles second round match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)

PARIS — A Pittsburgh native was eliminated from women’s singles tennis at the Paris Olympics.

Jessica Pegula was defeated by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the second round of play on Monday.

Three other American women — Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro — won their matches and moved onto third-round play on Tuesday.

While she was eliminated from singles play, Pegula’s Olympic run isn’t over yet. She and Gauff are still in contention in the doubles competition. Their second-round match has not yet been scheduled.

