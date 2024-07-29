Pittsburgh native eliminated in second round of women’s singles tennis at Paris Olympics

PARIS — A Pittsburgh native was eliminated from women’s singles tennis at the Paris Olympics.

Jessica Pegula was defeated by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the second round of play on Monday.

Three other American women — Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro — won their matches and moved onto third-round play on Tuesday.

While she was eliminated from singles play, Pegula’s Olympic run isn’t over yet. She and Gauff are still in contention in the doubles competition. Their second-round match has not yet been scheduled.

