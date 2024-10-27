Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban holds town hall ahead of upcoming election

PITTSBURGH — Businessman and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban hosted a town hall with small business leaders on Saturday.

Cuban came in support of the Harris-Walz campaign.

The event was held at the Duolingo, Inc. building on Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

He said he is in support of the vice president’s economic agenda.

“Going out and getting your friends to vote for Kamala Harris is good for your bank account. Kamala Harris is good for your bank account. I don’t know if everyone realizes, but it’s an absolute fact,” said Cuban.

He told small business owners in the area he believes Harris is better for them because of her fronts on taxes and healthcare.

Cuban comes after Elon Musk held a town hall event in support of Donald Trump last week.

