Pittsburgh Penguins select 4 defenseman, 2 forwards in day 2 of NHL Draft

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Mac Swanson as the 207th overall pick and Finn Harding as the 223rd overall pick of the NHL Draft.
Swanson is 18 and totaled 77 points in 55 games with the Fargo Force in the USHL.
Harding is a 6 foot 1 inches tall 201-pound defenseman who has played two seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL. He totaled 24 points through 69 games.
UPDATE 3 p.m.
In the sixth round of the NHL Draft, the Penguins selected defenseman Joona Vaisanen.
UPDATE 2:15 p.m.
The Penguins selected defenseman Chase Pielta in the fourth round of the NHL Draft.
UPDATE noon.
With their first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft — the 44th pick overall — the Penguins selected defenseman Harrison Brunicke.
That selection was closely followed by forward Tanner Howe just two picks later.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to make several picks during the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft.
The Penguins currently have the following picks:
- Two second-round picks (44th and 46th overall)
- A fourth-round pick (111th overall)
- A sixth-round pick (175th overall)
- Two seventh-round picks (207 and 223 overall)
The Penguins acquired one of the second-round picks from Carolina as part of the Jake Guentzel trade.
The team did not have a first-round pick in this draft. It was sent to San Jose as part of the Erik Karlsson trade.
Day two of the NHL Draft starts at 11:30 a.m. EST at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
