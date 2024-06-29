Pittsburgh Penguins select 4 defenseman, 2 forwards in day 2 of NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins came into day two of the 2024 NHL Draft with six picks.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Mac Swanson as the 207th overall pick and Finn Harding as the 223rd overall pick of the NHL Draft.

With the 207th pick of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select forward, Mac Swanson. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/npIfqq7bKt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

Swanson is 18 and totaled 77 points in 55 games with the Fargo Force in the USHL.

With the 223rd pick of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select defenseman, Finn Harding. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/1IlIu4FAVg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

Harding is a 6 foot 1 inches tall 201-pound defenseman who has played two seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL. He totaled 24 points through 69 games.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

In the sixth round of the NHL Draft, the Penguins selected defenseman Joona Vaisanen.

With the 175th pick of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select defenseman, Joona Vaisanen. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/vBwm4tF2D0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.

The Penguins selected defenseman Chase Pielta in the fourth round of the NHL Draft.

With the 111th pick of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select defenseman, Chase Pietila. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/pdSzTOPqck — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

UPDATE noon.

With their first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft — the 44th pick overall — the Penguins selected defenseman Harrison Brunicke.

With the 12th pick in the second round of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select defenseman, Harrison Brunicke. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/qPHE5hJxep — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

That selection was closely followed by forward Tanner Howe just two picks later.

With the 14th pick in the second round of the 2024 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select forward, Tanner Howe. Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/ESAB5NECTl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to make several picks during the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Penguins currently have the following picks:

Two second-round picks (44th and 46th overall)

A fourth-round pick (111th overall)

A sixth-round pick (175th overall)

Two seventh-round picks (207 and 223 overall)

The Penguins acquired one of the second-round picks from Carolina as part of the Jake Guentzel trade.

The team did not have a first-round pick in this draft. It was sent to San Jose as part of the Erik Karlsson trade.

Day two of the NHL Draft starts at 11:30 a.m. EST at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

