Pittsburgh Penguins finalize 2024, 2025 season roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their final roster for the 2024-2025 season.

Thirteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies will take the ice for the Black and Gold entering this season.

The roster includes:

Forwards

Rutger McGroarty (2)



Michael Bunting (8)



Drew O’Connor (10)



Kevin Hayes (13)



Jesse Puljujarvi (18)



Cody Glass (19)



Lars Eller (20)



Valtteri Puustinen (48)



Noel Acciari (55)



Rickard Rakell (67)



Evgeni Malkin (A) (71)



Anthony Beauvillier (72)



Sidney Crosby (C) (87)

Defensemen

Jack St. Ivany (3)



Ryan Shea (5)



Matt Grzelcyk (24)



Ryan Graves (27)



Marcus Pettersson (28)



Kris Letang (A) (58)



Erik Karlsson (65)

Goalies

Joel Blomqvist (30)



Tristan Jarry (35)

Beauvillier, Glass, Hayes, McGroarty and Grzelcyk are new to the Penguins roster.

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Bryan Rust as well as goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have been placed on Injured Reserve. In addition, forward Matt Nieto has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve and forward Vasily Ponomarev has been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

Forward Boko Imama and defenseman Sebastian Aho have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Penguins will take on the New York Islanders in their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at PPG Paints Arena.

