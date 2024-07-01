Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign defenseman Ryan Shea to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back a defenseman.

The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Shea spent last season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023.

In the AHL, Shea has scored 72 points in 186 games.

