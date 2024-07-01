Local

Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign defenseman Ryan Shea to 1-year deal

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

The Penguins beat the Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea (5) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jack St. Ivany (3) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back a defenseman.

The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Shea spent last season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023.

In the AHL, Shea has scored 72 points in 186 games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman hit by a car in Shadyside
  • 8 flights diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport due to severe weather on East Coast
  • Human remains found inside car pulled from Allegheny River
  • VIDEO: Semi-truck crashes into Parkway North barrier, rolls over onto road below, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read