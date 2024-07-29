Pittsburgh Penguins single-game tickets to go on sale; here are the highlights on the schedule

PITTSBURGH — Single game tickets for the 2024-25 Pittsburgh Penguins season go on sale this week.

The tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

The tickets going on sale will include all pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests.

Notable games include:

Home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9

Debut of Utah Hockey Club in Pittsburgh on Nov. 23

Matchup against reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Dec. 3

Two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 7 and March 2

Two games against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 23 and Feb. 27

Two games against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 22 and April 17

Visit from reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on April 8

2024-25 season ticket packages are available now. Plans include full, half and 12-pack options.

