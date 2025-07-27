Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker posthumously inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, New York — A long overdue honor was given posthumously to Pirates legend Dave Parker Sunday.

Parker, a former outfielder for the Pirates, took his place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame during the 2025 induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York.

“Superstar outfielder delivered on the confidence he brought to the ballpark, showcasing skills in every facet of the game,” reads his Hall of Fame plaque.

Parker’s image on the plaque includes a Pirates cap, as he spent more years with the Bucs than any other team.

Parker is the 45th former member of the Pirates organization to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Nicknamed “The Cobra,” Parker played for the Pirates for 11 years, from 1973-1983. He won two batting titles, an MVP Award and a World Series Championship in 1979.

Parker was working on his speech when he died June 28 at the age of 74. In an emotional moment, his son shared Parker’s words, intended for his wife, Kellye Crockett:

“My dearest Kellye, my wife, my happy ever after, the one who, when the leaves turn brown, does everything in her power to keep me running, I love you so much, baby. Thank you for all the good things in my life.”

Parker II also read a poem written by his father, in which he called himself a “Pirate for life.”

The late Dick Allen was also inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday.

Allen was born in Wampum, Lawrence County, and spent the majority of his career with the Phillies.

