Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man last seen at Giant Eagle

By WPXI.com News Staff

David Schmitt - WPXI David Schmitt - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

David Schmitt, 30, was last seen on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side. His family said this is out of the ordinary.

Schmitt is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

Police said Schmitt was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a red and black checkered sweatshirt with a hood and no zipper.

Schmitt is known to frequent the areas of Troy Hill, Spring Hill and East Allegheny.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7800 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people, including at least 1 firefighter, injured in fire that destroyed Ross Township business
  • Massive water main break shuts down busy road in South Fayette Township
  • Wanted man falls through ceiling while trying to evade arrest in Pittsburgh, sheriff’s office says
  • VIDEO: Massive water main break shuts down busy road in South Fayette Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read