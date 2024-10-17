Pittsburgh police looking for missing man last seen at Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

David Schmitt, 30, was last seen on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue Giant Eagle on Pittsburgh’s North Side. His family said this is out of the ordinary.

Schmitt is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

Police said Schmitt was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a red and black checkered sweatshirt with a hood and no zipper.

Schmitt is known to frequent the areas of Troy Hill, Spring Hill and East Allegheny.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7800 or 911.

