Pittsburgh Public Schools adds new safety measures for football games at Cupples Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is the latest district in western Pennsylvania to implement new safety measures at its football stadium.

Area school districts started updating their safety policies for sporting events after a man was shot in Turtle Creek while leaving a Woodland Hills football game.

In a letter to families, Pittsburgh Public Schools Karen E. Arnold, the director of interscholastic athletics, said new safety measures at Cupples Stadium go into effect on Friday and will stay in place through the football season. The additional rules are:

Student ID Requirement: All students in Grades 9 – 12 (PPS and non-PPS) must present their student ID to School Safety staff before entering the stadium. No student will be permitted entry without a valid student ID. If a student is purchasing a ticket at the gate, their ID must be presented at the window before they can purchase their ticket.

Adult Supervision for K-8 Students: Students in grades K-8 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. The adult must remain in the stadium throughout the game; if the adult leaves, the student(s) must leave with them.

Gate Closure: Home and away gates will close at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.

Restricted Items: No outside food, drinks, or drinking containers (e.g., Yeti, Stanley, Gatorade, etc.) are allowed. Only unopened bottles of water will be permitted.

PPS also encourages high school students to leave the stadium immediately after the game and go straight home. PRT buses will be staged outside the stadium at the end of every game to help take students Downtown or down Carson Street.

Arnold reminded families that there are already several safety measures in place at Cupples Stadium, like metal detectors and support from police. Anyone with safety concerts at any PPS athletic venues should email athletics@pghschools.org.

