Local

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicks off 6-weekend long season

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicked off in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The festival takes place in West Newton and celebrates the past with feats of bravery — including jousting and sword swallowing.

Organizers say it has something for everyone, with traditional food and music, local artisans and a variety of entertaining performers.

Each weekend also has a unique theme. The next one is Children’s Weekend, where kids get into the event for free with a paying adult and there are special activities tailored to little lads and lasses.

The festival runs for five more weekends. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Still taking it all in’: Washington County man, 70, wins $1M from Pennsylvania Lottery
  • Sheetz holds surprise pop-up concert in Bethel Park
  • Playa Bowls opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
  • VIDEO: Fire Marshal investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at vacant Duquesne duplex
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read