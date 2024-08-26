Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicks off 6-weekend long season

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicked off in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The festival takes place in West Newton and celebrates the past with feats of bravery — including jousting and sword swallowing.

Organizers say it has something for everyone, with traditional food and music, local artisans and a variety of entertaining performers.

Each weekend also has a unique theme. The next one is Children’s Weekend, where kids get into the event for free with a paying adult and there are special activities tailored to little lads and lasses.

The festival runs for five more weekends. Click here for more information.

