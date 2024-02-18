Pittsburgh St. Patrick Day Parade Committee announces parade date, name of 2024 grand marshal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh St. Patrick Day Parade Committee said the 2024 celebration will be held on March 16.

The parade will run down Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh and begin at 10 a.m.

The committee also announced Robert Tierney as this year’s grand marshal. Tierney was born in Lucan County, Dublin and moved to Pittsburgh in 1997. He has worked with the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh and the Gaelic Athletic Association. He has helped young Irish people and helped them find work and internships

The parade will feature Irish step dancers, marching bands, military members, community organizations and Punxsutawney Phil.

Organizers say the parade will be held rain or shine.

