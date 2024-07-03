Pittsburgh’s July 4 celebration: Here’s what you need to know

Pittsburgh’s Independence Day festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Family activities, music, food and entertainment will be offered at Point State Park, Liberty Avenue and the North Shore.

All guests will be required to go through a light security screening at the park entrance. Prohibited items include alcohol, grills, weapons, laser pointers, tents and selfie sticks.

NASH.V.ILL takes the main stage at Point State Park at 4 p.m., followed by Squonk at 5:15 p.m., Franchise Band at 6 p.m., Squonk at 7:15 p.m. and ‘90s Summer Jam at 8 p.m.

James the Seventh will perform at the Sargent Electric Stage on Liberty Avenue at 4 p.m. followed by Louie Castle at 6:15 p.m. On the PNC Great Lawn, a Fireside DJ will entertain from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

There will also be line dancing, a Family Fun Zone, food truck corral and a hot air balloon before the fireworks display at 9:35 p.m.

If you can’t make it downtown, you can watch the fireworks exclusively on Channel 11.

More information, including a map, can be found on the city’s website.

