City leaders gearing up for Pittsburgh’s July 4th fireworks show

PITTSBURGH — Excitement is building for Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Thursday night.

With thousands expected to come into the city to celebrate, safety is top-of-mind for officials.

If you’re headed into the city, you’ll see a massive police presence, which means officers on horses, crossing guards, EMS crews and officers on patrol.

You can also expect bags to be checked.

The fireworks task force will be responding to all firework-related calls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group