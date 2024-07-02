Pittsburgh’s top 2 prospects to represent Pirates organization at All-Star Futures Game

PITTSBURGH — Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects will represent the organization at the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler and infielder Termarr Johnson will play in the 25th edition of the Futures Game, held in Arlington, Texas on July 13. Johnson will also participate in the all-new MLB Futures Skills Showcase.

Chandler, 21, is currently ranked as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 52 among the game’s top 100 prospects. He currently plays for Double-A Altoona, where he has gone 4-5 with a 4.17 ERA, 68 strikeouts and a .202 batting average against.

Johnson, 20, is currently ranked as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 77 among the game’s top 100 prospects. He currently plays for High-A Greensboro, where he ranks first in the South Atlantic League in walks (55), seventh in on-base percentage (.379) and third in runs scored (52).

The Pirates picked up Chandler in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft and Johnson fourth overall in the 2022 draft.

