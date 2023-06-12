Plum Borough School District superintendent resigning, taking same position with North Allegheny

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District superintendent will not be returning for the upcoming school year.

The district announced on Sunday that Dr. Brendan Hyland will be leaving the school district on June 30. Hyland is leaving to work as the superintendent at the North Allegheny School District.

Dr. Rick Walsh will be appointed as the district’s interim superintendent. Walsh has been Plum’s assistant superintendent since 2018.

“Dr. Walsh is a proven and accomplished leader in education, school safety, and policy development. This will ensure a seamless transition to our superior education standards and goals. Dr. Walsh’s commitment to the Plum Borough School District is unquestionable, and we look forward to continuing our work on making our school district one of the very best in Pennsylvania,” Plum Borough School District said in a statement.

Walsh’s first name in the new position will be July 1.

