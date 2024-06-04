Point Park offering acceptance, housing to University of the Arts students impacted by closure

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University is offering automatic acceptances to students at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia after its closure was announced.

Up to 75 students will be eligible for a semester of free housing.

“Our residence halls have limited capacity, and spaces are filling up quickly. We encourage University of the Arts students to make their decision promptly so they can take advantage of this limited-time housing opportunity,” said Marlin Collingwood, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “We understand the difficulties associated with institutional transitions. This housing initiative aims to alleviate the burden and provide a seamless start to your academic journey within our supportive community.”

Automatic acceptance is available for fall 2024 and first-year transfer students. It includes direct artistic admission into the cinema production, animation, screenwriting and theatre production programs at Point Park.

UA students will not need to provide a portfolio but are invited to submit samples of their work for scholarship consideration.

Any interested students can call 412-392-3430 for more information.

