Police increasing patrols around Duquesne Elementary after teen with gun was seen at dismissal

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are stepping up patrols outside Duquesne Elementary School after a 13-year-old boy had a gun in a fanny pack across the street from the school during dismissal on Tuesday, according to Duquesne Police.

The school district says the boy was a former student of the district.

The City of Duquesne School District said parents and staff felt something was off when they noticed the teen standing across the street from the school, wearing a fanny pack.

“We have really observant staff and faculty who trained for this,” said superintendent Dr. Sue Mariani. “We also had students and parents alert us, so it wasn’t just our security staff.”

Police said the boy tried to run when officers arrived, but he was quickly caught.

Mariani said the teen had previously attended City of Duquesne School District schools but was transferred to another district for behavioral support.

The teen is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon on school property. Duquesne Police say he was sent to a juvenile detention facility out of state because no beds were available in Allegheny County.

Duquesne police say the shortage of beds “undermines public safety but also fails to hold young offenders accountable for their actions in a way that could redirect their lives.”

Police said officers will maintain an increased presence during arrival and dismissal times at the school.

