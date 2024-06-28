Portion of I-376 East to see lane restrictions this weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of I-376 East will be restricted down to one lane this weekend.

The interstate will reduced to one lane in each direction in Churchill, Wilkins Township, Penn Hills and Monroeville from 9 p.m. Friday through noon on Sunday, PennDOT said.

Crews will be working to implement a new traffic pattern.

Once the work is done, I-376 will be placed in the following traffic configuration:

Westbound (inbound) – Motorists will be shifted into the two inner lanes of travel at the start of the work zone. Near the Penn Hills (Exit 81) interchange, westbound traffic will be shifted into the two outer lanes of travel.

Eastbound (outbound) – Motorists will continue to utilize the two outer lanes of traffic at the start of the work zone. Near the Penn Hills (Exit 81) interchange, eastbound traffic will be shifted into the two inner lanes of travel.

The Penn Hills off-ramps will remain accessible to traffic, and on-ramps from the Penn Hills will be in a stop condition, PennDOT said.

The new configuration is expected to be in place through early September, while crews conduct structure work on two I-376 bridges over Old William Penn Highway and continue median barrier repairs in the work zone.

This work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project.

