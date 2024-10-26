President Joe Biden visits Pittsburgh to campaign for Kamla Harris

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday to campaign with just nine days to go until the election.

He spoke at a campaign event at a “Laborers International Union of North America” event.

Biden said Trump does not support unions and called on union workers to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’ve walked the picket line. So had Kamala,” Biden said. “The only picket line Trump ever looks at is when he can in fact cross a picket line, not walk it, cross it.”

He also said women “can do anything any man can do - including being president.”

