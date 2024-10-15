PRT taking ‘several steps’ to reopen part of East Busway after landslide, no timeline yet

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it’s taking several steps to reopen the portion of the East Busway that was forced to close after a landslide in Polish Hill on Friday.

According to an update sent Tuesday afternoon, there is no timeline on when the busway from the Strip District to Oakland will reopen.

PRT will continue to detour buses around the closed part until it reopens.

“PRT brought in a geotechnical engineering firm that has been monitoring the area where tons of mud and trees fell onto the busway from the hillside above,” a news release reads. “The agency is also procuring concrete jersey barriers to place on the shoulder of the busway to guard against additional landslides and a mobile traffic light to facilitate single-lane operations if needed.”

Inbound bus routes are being detoured from the Neville Street ramp through North Oakland, Bloomfield and the Strip District and getting back onto the busway at 26th Street.

Outbound buses exit the busway at 26th Street and take the same detour, then get back on the busway at Neville Street.

