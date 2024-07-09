Local

Public asked to avoid Washington County road due to police activity

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Park Avenue scene Firefighters blocking Park Avenue in Washington. Police are asking people to avoid the area because of "ongoing police activity."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public to avoid part of a road in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police spokespersons ask the public to avoid Park Avenue between Franklin Farms Road and West Maiden Street in Washington because of “ongoing police activity.”

A trooper tells Channel 11 that there isn’t an immediate threat to the public as it’s a contained incident.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

