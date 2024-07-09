Public asked to avoid Washington County road due to police activity

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public to avoid part of a road in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police spokespersons ask the public to avoid Park Avenue between Franklin Farms Road and West Maiden Street in Washington because of “ongoing police activity.”

Please avoid area of Park Ave in between Franklin Farms Road and West Maiden Street due to on going police activity in Washington County. pic.twitter.com/oWKzwEG4L9 — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 9, 2024

A trooper tells Channel 11 that there isn’t an immediate threat to the public as it’s a contained incident.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

