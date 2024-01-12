Remnants of former Freeport golf course to be auctioned off

FREEPORT, Pa. — The former White Buffalo Golf Course and Clubhouse on the Hill in Freeport sit on about 60 acres of land. As a marquee sign at the entrance says, the property and business has been sold, and what’s next for the former golf course is unknown.

Mark Ferry is used to running auctions of former golf courses.

“I’ve sold different golf courses, many of them, but this seems pretty much to be the regular fare,” he told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

On Saturday and Monday, Mark Ferry Auctioneers will be auctioning off pretty much everything from the former White Buffalo Golf Course and the restaurant.

“The owner, present owner has sold it, and they decided to liquidate all the equipment,” Ferry said.

On Saturday, everything from golf carts, lawnmowers, tractors, and sand pro machines for the sand bunkers on the golf course will go.

On Monday, dinner plates, silverware, draught handles, and even a Steelers-themed golf club bag, complete with a ticket from Super Bowl XLIII will be sold.

The two people buying the golf course and clubhouse haven’t been identified.

With so much being sold off, Ferry doesn’t think it will stay a golf course.

“We just don’t know what the new owners are going to do, but I don’t know. And as I understand I don’t know that it will be a golf course, unless it’s a private venue for himself. But we don’t know. I don’t know,” Ferry said.

Channel 11 spoke with one couple looking at some of the auction items on Friday. They said they’d like to see a restaurant re-open on the property.

“It’s not a place we’d come to much anyhow, but it was a nice place,” said Ed Holben.

Doors to the auction on Saturday and the auction on Monday open at 7 a.m. and start at 9 a.m.

