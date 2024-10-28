RentCafe names Pittsburgh as one of ‘Most Livable Metros in 2024′

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has been named as one of the “Most Livable Metros in 2024″, according to a RentCafe.com, a site dedicated to rental statistics for local markets and national real estate trends.

RentCafe recently released its list of the most livable places, and Pittsburgh came in at No. 8.

According to the RentCafe methodology, the site looked at “various factors, including the number of health care providers; number of social associations; food index; number of arts and entertainment venues; and commute time.” Those factors were then put into three groups: socioeconomics, quality of life and location and community. Metros were then ranked.

