Rep. Mike Kelly chosen to lead House task force investigating assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Kelly who represents Butler will lead the House task force to investigate the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The task force will dig into what went wrong and recommend solutions to make sure a similar attack never happens again.

Kelly was at the rally and witnessed the shooting firsthand.

Speaker Mike Johnson R-La. and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced Monday that 13 lawmakers have been appointed to the bipartisan task force.

“We have the utmost confidence in this bipartisan group of steady, highly qualified, and capable members of Congress to move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and help make certain such failures never happen again,” their statement said.

AP reports many of the lawmakers have a background in law enforcement, legal affairs or the military.

The other Republican members of the task force are Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee; Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, a former county prosecutor; Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, a former assistant U.S. attorney; Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida, a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces; Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a former Army staff sergeant and local law enforcement officer; and Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas, a former U.S. Air Force officer.

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado will serve as the lead Democratic member of the committee. He is a decorated former Army Ranger having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other Democratic members are Rep. Lou Correa of California, who sits on the subcommittee that recently visited the site of the assassination attempt; Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, who served in that state’s House of Representatives for more than six years before coming to Congress; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, a former assistant U.S. attorney and state’s attorney for Prince George’s County; and Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, the former director of emergency management in that state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

